Mega Millions jackpot hits $350 million

Tuesday night’s Mega Millions jackpot is expected to be worth $350 million, making it the seventh largest prize in the game’s history.

This most recent jackpot has been rolling over since April 28. Drawings are every Tuesday and Friday.

The single payout cash option would be worth $218 million.

The odds of winning the big prize are 1:258,890,850.

