Missouri vet school won't cut reproductive studies program

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) _ After criticism from agricultural and veterinarian groups, the College of Veterinary Medicine has decided not to eliminate a reproduction studies program.

The college said it planned to close the program by 2019, to save $2.4 million. Every college, division and school at the University of Missouri is required to reduce 12 percent from their budgets.

The program educates about reproduction for large and small animals, mainly livestock and dogs.

The Columbia Missourian reports the previous dean, Neil Olson, decided to cut the program. But the new interim dean of the College of Veterinary Medicine, Carolyn Henry, reversed that decision after deciding the theriogenology program had potential to bring in revenue.

The Missouri Cattlemen’s Association and the Missouri Veterinary Medical Association both publicly objected to ending the program.

