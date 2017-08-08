Moonrise Hotel and Eclipse restaurant preparing for solar eclipse

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UNIVERSITY CITY, MO - There was plenty of light for Justin Lamoreux to see what he was doing as he inked a new tattoo Tuesday morning.

The rooftop of the terrace at the Moonrise Hotel is where Ronna Broeker decided to mark an upcoming moment.

'I got a picture of the moon going across the sun for the solar eclipse,' says Ronna Broeker.

Under the watchful eye of Iron Age tattoo artist Justin Lamoreux, and her boss Joe Edwards, Ronna Broeker is preparing for the solar eclipse.

Meanwhile the Moonrise Hotel and Eclipse restaurant are prepping for their own solar eclipse viewing party complete with lunar shaped foods and drinks.

'At the height of the eclipse when it`s the darkest he`ll have a miner`s light on and flick on the light so he can continue giving this marvelous tattoo,' says Joe Edwards, Moonrise Hotel Owner.

'I will be tattooing the day of during the actual eclipse,' says Justin Lamoreux, Tattoo Artist. 'We`ll have a couple small like flashlight events going on in the party.'

Yes, the rooftop terrace at the Moonrise Hotel, home of what they claim is the world`s largest revolving man-made moon will have Lamoreux laboring under light and dark and light conditions.

He`ll be inking a tattoo similar to this in the midst of the eclipse party.

'So, I got it as a way to I don`t know, symbolic type of thing,' says Broeker. 'To get the tattoo and to get it here at the Moonrise. You know Joe`s a great guy and I thought how great that would be.'

Come Monday August 21st, the Delmar Loop Iron Age tattoo artist will mark the moment of totality, wearing a miner`s light he`ll try and finish the eclipse tattoo.

People across the country from Oregon to South Carolina will see the eclipse and others will feel the temperature drop ten to 15 degrees and birds and animals settling down.

That last time the solar eclipse passed over the St. Louis metropolitan region was in the year 1442.