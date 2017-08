Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _The murder trial of former St. Louis police officer Jason Stockley resumes today. His defense may begin presenting its case.

Stockley shot and killed drug suspect Anthony Lamar Smith in 2011, following an alleged drug deal and police chase.

Forensic scientists testified last week they only found Stockley's DNA on a gun which police claimed was Smith's weapon. The prosecution is alleging Stockley planted the gun after shooting him.