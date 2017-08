WEBSTER GROVES, MO – A home is on fire in a Webster Groves neighborhood.Neighbors believe that the people who own the home located on Fairview Avenue near Bompart Avenue are on vacation.

There are four fire departments on the scene. They are working the two alarm fire.

There was an earlier report of a person trapped in the structure. That appears not to be the case.

It is not clear what started the fire. More details will be posted as this story develops.