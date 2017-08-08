× Saint Louis University opening new residence hall

ST. LOUIS — Some Saint Louis University students will get to move into a new residence hall this school year. Officials will host a ribbon cutting at 2:30pm Tuesday for the new Grand Hall dormitory at Grand Boulevard and Laclede Avenue.

The $71-million dollar dorm has more than 500 beds for first- and second- year students. They’ll get to move in in two weeks.

Another new dorm, Spring Hall, opened one year ago about a block away.