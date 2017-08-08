Suspect tries to lure boy, 12, from St. Charles park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CHARLES, Mo. _ Police in St. Charles say a 12-year-old was playing basketball on the court at Dusable Park on Friday night, when a man showed up and joined him. A little later, the suspect pulled a $100 bill from his pocket and tried to lure the 12-year-old into his car.

The child refused and reported the incident.

The suspect is described as a tanned, white man, 5’10” to 6’ feet tall. He has dark blonde, shaggy hair with two inch streaks.

The man was seen wearing a yellow t-shirt with a black logo and tan cargo shorts. He was driving an olive green two door older model vehicle.

If you have any information your are urged to call the St. Charles Police Department at (636) 949-3300.