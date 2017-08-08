× TMZ: Glen Campbell dead at 81

Country music legend Glen Campbell passed away Tuesday morning after a years-long battle with Alzheimer’s, entertainment news publication TMZ reported. He was 81.

The ‘Rhinestone Cowboy’ singer won 10 Grammys in his illustrious career. He released 58 studio albums and six live albums in a recording career spanning five decades.

In addition to the recording studio, Campbell found success in front of the camera. He hosted a variety show–‘The Glen Campbell Goodtime Hour’–from 1969 to 1972, and was in motion pictures ‘The Cool Ones,’ ‘True Grit,’ and ‘Norwood.’

Campbell announced he’d diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in June 2011. He went on a final tour shortly thereafter. His last televised performance came on February 12, 2012 at the Grammy Awards. Campbell took the stage and performed his signature hit, ‘Rhinestone Cowboy.’

He began to record what would be his final album in November 2012, ‘Adios.’ The album was released June 9, 2017.

He’s survived by wife Kim Campbell and eight children.