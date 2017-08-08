Webster Grove residents come to the aid of a family burned out of their home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEBSTER GROVES, MO – The fire started at a home on Fairview Avenue in Webster Groves at around 2 pm Tuesday.

Smoke could be seen for miles away. The home is over 100 years old and firefighters said the fire quickly moved from the ground floor to the attic.

The family that lives at the home was gone at the zoo for the afternoon when the fire started. Their neighbor said she saw the fire and quickly called them while another neighbor rushed to grab the family dog from the back yard.

Firefighter arrived at the scene within three minutes. When the homeowner got there, they were already battling the flames.

Some kids down the street also found a way to pitch in. They started a lemonade stand to raise money for the family. Truly making lemonade out of lemons this afternoon.

The Webster Groves fire chief does know the cause of the fire but said it started at the back of the house. The house was severely damaged fire, smoke and water.

A GoFundMe page started for the family or you can drop off or mail gift cards to:

The Gathering's office

2001 S. Hanley Rd., Suite 450

St. Louis, MO 63144