1 dead, 6 hurt after gunmen open fire along Chicago street

CHICAGO (AP) _ Police say several gunmen opened fire on a group of people standing on a Chicago sidewalk, killing one and wounding six others.

Chicago police say the shooting happened late Tuesday along a street in the city’s Bronzeville neighborhood, about two blocks from the Chicago Police Department headquarters.

A 28-year-old man who was shot in the back was pronounced dead at a hospital. Six other people were treated at hospitals with gunshot wounds to the knees, legs or buttocks.

The wounded include men and women ranging in age from 21 to 46.

Police say the gunmen approached the group on foot before firing. No one has been taken into custody and police are investigating the circumstances of the shooting.