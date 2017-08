Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. -St. Louis police are investigating several overnight shootings, including one involving a teen. Shortly after 1:30 a.m., a 15-year-old boy was shot will standing outside a townhouse. It happened in the 4500 block of McMillian Avenue at N. Taylor.

It's believed someone came up behind him and fired.

There is no word on the extent of his injuries.