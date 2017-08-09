3rd anniversary of Michael Brown shooting in Ferguson

FERGUSON, Mo. _Today is the third anniversary of the Michael Brown shooting in Ferguson. According to our partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, a makeshift memorial was set up Tuesday night at the shooting location on Canfield Drive.

The Center for Social Empowerment will host an advocacy workshop at 9 a.m. at the Wellspring Church on S. Florissant Road in Ferguson. The group will also hold an interfaith prayer service at the church tonight at 6 p.m.

The unarmed black teenager was shot dead by white police officer Darren Wilson, leading to days of protests, riots, and at-times-violent clashes between protesters and police.

Wilson said he shot in self-defense and a grand jury declined to indict him.

The Department of Justice later cleared him of civil rights violations.