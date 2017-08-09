× All rides inspected ahead of Illinois State Fair opening

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – The Illinois Department of Labor said it has inspected all rides at the upcoming Illinois State Fair.

The news comes weeks after the tragedy at the Ohio State Fair, where a corroded piece caused a man to fall to his death on a ride.

There will be more than 65 rides for fairgoers to enjoy when the fair opens Thursday in Springfield. The fair runs through August 20. For a detailed schedule of events, visit Illinois.gov/StateFair.

An Illinois State Fair staple is the butter cow in the prairie farms building. The refrigerated exhibit this year is of a cow and her calf with nine hidden hearts in the sculpture. The hearts represent the nine essential nutrients in milk.

For more than 90 years, fairgoers have looked forward to the buttery bovine. It is one of the most photographed and visited attractions of the fair.