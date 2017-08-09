× Arrest made in Belleville home invasion

BELLEVILLE, IL – The Belleville Police Department has announced an arrest in a home invasion that occurred on June 12th. Police say they have arrested Karvin J. Pitts,30, for home invasion and attempted robbery. This incident happened in the 100 block of Glenview Drive where police assert that Pitts accosted a 57-year-old woman in her driveway and followed her into her home where her 27-year-old son fought with Pitts, during which both victims were shot.

Officers arriving on the scene talked to both victims before they were transported to hospital for treatment of their injuries. Both victims gave a description of the suspect that led to the arrest of Karvin Pitts.

Pitts has been charged with 2 counts of home invasion, 2 counts of aggravated battery with a firearm, attempted armed robbery, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

His bond has been set at $250,000.