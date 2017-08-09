× Authorities arrest man charged with killing Missouri officer

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) _ Authorities say a man charged with killing a Clinton, Missouri, police officer during a traffic stop has been arrested.

Missouri State Highway Patrol dispatchers say 39-year-old Ian McCarthy of Clinton was taken into custody Tuesday night in Henry County. Additional information about McCarthy’s arrest was not immediately available.

Prosecutors on Monday charged McCarthy with first-degree murder in the death of Officer Gary Michael, who was shot during a traffic stop Sunday night.

Michael’s brother, Chris, says his family was aware that the officer could be hurt but didn’t believe it would happen in Clinton, a town of just 9,000 people about 75 miles (120.7 kilometers) southeast of Kansas City.

Gary Michael had been on the force less than a year and was the first officer killed in the line of duty in Clinton.