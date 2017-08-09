Better Family Life hosts 15th Annual Amnesty Program at St. Louis Community College

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _Better Family Life, Inc. is hosting a legal expo and warrant amnesty program Wednesday (Aug. 9). It's the organization's 15th consecutive year for the program.

More than 50 municipalities are taking part this year.

Amnesty Day helps anyone facing arrest due to unpaid traffic tickets, child support or other misdemeanors. A team of attorneys offer legal assistance. There is a $10 processing fee.

Amnesty Day will take place from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. at St. Louis Community College at Florissant Valley. It will also be held Saturday, August 12, and next Wednesday, August 16, at St. Louis Community College at Forest Park.