ST. LOUIS — If you are a Missouri parent who's divorced you likely are familiar with "Form 14." It's what the state uses to calculate a parent's child support obligation.

Attorney Jonathan Marks with the Marks Law Firm says there are some changes. The most significant change is the visitation credit. The credit may be as high as 50%. That would usually apply only where the parties have equal periods of custody.

Why? Two general reasons. First, the committee determined that duplicated fixed expenditures do not vary, leaving 68% of the costs to vary, and if shared equally by the parents would result in 34% for each parent.

