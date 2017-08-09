× Ex-University of Illinois employee sentenced for rape

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) – A former University of Illinois-Springfield employee accused of raping a 17-year-old Chinese exchange student has been sentenced.

The Springfield Journal-Register reports that 54-year-old Xuesong “Gary” Yang was involved in the school’s foreign-exchange program.

He pleaded guilty in June to aggravated criminal sexual abuse and obstruction of justice. He was sentenced Tuesday to more than six years in prison.

Prosecutors say Yang invited the girl to his office the day after she arrived in Springfield and forced her to drink alcohol. Prosecutors say the girl passed out and Yang sexually abused her.

Yang was arrested in August 2016, after the victim told another student she’d been raped.

Yang’s lawyer had asked for probation, noting Yang had no prior criminal history.

Yang repeatedly told the judge he was sorry, calling his actions an “unspeakable offense.”

Information from: The State Journal-Register