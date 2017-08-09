Fire heavily damages Country Classic Cars in Staunton

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STAUNTON, Il. _Fans of classic cars are upset this morning after a fire rips through a car museum in Staunton, Illinois. Firefighters say the flames were going through the roof when they arrived at Country Classic Cars on Old Route 66 after 8 p.m. Tuesday.

As many as 150 classic cars were inside.

The roof of the building collapsed during the fire. Firefighters from eleven area departments were called in. There were not any hydrants nearby, because of the rural location.

Crews had the fire under control by 11 p.m. and no one was injured.

The Illinois State Fire Marshal's office is investigating what started the fire.