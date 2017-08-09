Funeral for St. Louis attorney killed in Amtrak crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _The funeral is today for a St. Louis attorney, killed in an accident last week involving an Amtrak train. Melanie Swearengen was known for volunteering and community service.

She leaves behind her husband and nine-month-old daughter.

Swearengen was killed when she tried to cross the railroad tracks near Route 111 and Main Street in Brighton, Illinois, in an area where there was no crossing.

Visitation will take place at 9 a.m. at the Antioch Baptist Church on Annie Malone Drive. The funeral begins at 11 a.m.

