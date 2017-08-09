Gesher Music Festival ‘War & Peace’

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The 7th Annual Gesher Music Festival takes place August 10th through 20th. Dana Hotle, Gesher Music Festival Director and performing artist at the Festival along with Soprano, Lucy Dhegrae, explain.

The festival brings professional musicians to St. Louis to perform chamber music with a ‘Jewish twist’ or inflection. This year`s theme, ‘War & Peace’ explores music and stories reflecting the Jewish experience which illuminate our common humanity even in times of conflict.

There will be a variety of programs, some free, at various locations throughout the St. Louis area.

This year`s schedule:

• Thursday, August 10, 5:30 PM: MEET THE MUSICIANS – a free event at The Vino Gallery, 4701 McPherson Avenue

• Friday, August 11, 7:30 PM: Shabbat service at Central Reform Congregation, 5020 Waterman. Musicians will be part of the service

• Sunday, August 12, 4:00 PM: FAMILY CONCERT, JCC Wool Studio Theatre, 2 Millstone Campus Dr ($5)

• Thursday, August 17, 7:30 PM: BEYOND THE TRENCHES – a musical journey of that era from Europe to the home front to the trenches and beyond. At Missouri History Museum as part of their exhibit ‘World War I: Missouri and the Great War,’ Music of Stravinsky, Berg, Korngold, and others (free)

• Saturday, August 19, 7:30 PM: PRAYER FOR PEACE – featuring the work of composers who have created beauty despite current events, offering a chance for reflection and peace in a tumultuous world: Music of Golijov, Fairouz, Beethoven – WU Music Center, 560 Trinity ($20)

• Sunday August 20, 3:00 PM: TRANSCENDING BORDERS – music of many of Israeli and Arab composers using the power of music to build bridges and facilitate dialogue among cultures and nations: Music of Ben-Haim, Dada, Glalian, Ran and Fairouz – JCC, 2 Millstone Campus Drive ($20)

• Sunday, August 13, 1:00 PM: Bonus event: free docent-led tour of art relating to ‘War & Peace’ theme from the collection of the St. Louis Art Museum. Registration required 314-442-3283

Gesher Music Festival ‘War & Peace’

Various Venues

August 10-20

To learn more visit: www.geshermusicfestival.org