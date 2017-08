Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _Police are looking for the gunman who robbed a south St. Louis 7-Eleven early Wednesday morning. Shortly before 4:30 a.m., two suspects barged into the store on Chippewa and Macklind and told the clerk to open the store's safe.

When the clerk said he didn't have the combination, the suspects forced him to open the cash register.