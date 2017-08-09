High-speed police chase of stolen car spans into several counties, suspects caught

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, MO - A high-speed police chase of a stolen pick-up truck stretching through several counties ended with a crash and two men in handcuffs on the side of the road late Wednesday afternoon.

The dramatic scene ended in St. Charles County on Highways Y and 79 near St. Paul and O'Fallon.

There was a small fire on the side of the road after the road but authorities were able to put out the fire after the chase ended.

Bommarito Automotive SkyFOX helicopter captured images of the

two men handcuffed at the scene.

Traffic was backed up until at least 5 pm, when the highways were reopened.

The chase lasted at least an hour. It is not clear all of the places where the chase went.

Meanwhile, according to the St. Ann Neighborhood Watch Facebook page, the St. Ann Police Department was also involved in the chase.

The post read:

"St. Ann police officers did not initiate the chase, but took the lead in a pursuit this afternoon that included multiple municipalities and several counties. The driver of the vehicle (a pickup truck), tried several times to hit our officer. Eventually, the truck hit a curb, lost its tire and after driving several miles on the rim lost it as well. The pursuit slowed at that point and truck ended up in a ditch. No significant injuries were reported."

FOX 2 reached out to Police Chief Aaron Jimenez for information about the pursuit but he declined to comment.

However, in a previous FOX 2 interview several months ago, Jimenez defended his department's pursuit policy.

"We're going to chase you until we catch you and the majority of the time we do," Jimenez was quoted explaining, "90 percent of everyone we chase ends in some felony arrest."

FOX 2 proceeded to ask Jimenez if the department used its new GPS technology called Star Chase which we reported on last month but again he wouldn't comment.