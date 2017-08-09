× Long-time state fair vendors serve as parade grand marshals

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) _ Grand marshals for the 2017 Illinois State Fair Twilight Parade will be three families of long-time fair vendors.

State Fair Manager Kevin Gordon announced Tuesday that the Vose, Cullers and Coleman families will be honored at the introductory parade.

The Illinois State Fair opens Thursday and runs through Aug. 20.

Bob Vose’s corn dog stand has been a fixture for more than half-a-century and has been staffed by three generations of Voses.

Cullers Fries has been a fixture at the fair for 72 years. Jim Cullers’ Uncle Forrest came up with the idea during his service in World War II.

Coleman’s Concessions has set up shop at the fair since 1965. Younger generations will take the reins this year after last fall’s death of co-founder Jack Coleman.