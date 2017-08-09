Makeshift memorial rebuilt to note Brown’s shooting death
FERGUSON, Mo. – More than two dozen people gathered to rebuild a makeshift memorial to a black 18-year-old Ferguson resident who was killed three years ago by a white police officer.
Residents and community activists met Tuesday night on the Ferguson street where Michael Brown Jr. was shot to death by then-officer Darren Wilson on Aug. 9, 2014.
The shooting sparked months of protests and a U.S. Department of Justice investigation that found racial bias in Ferguson’s police and court system
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports the group set teddy bears, balloons and candles on the spot where Brown died. It is not far from a bronze plaque and dove installed in 2015 to replace the memorial.
Wilson wasn’t charged and later resigned from the police force.
