Makeshift memorial rebuilt to note Brown’s shooting death

FERGUSON, Mo. – More than two dozen people gathered to rebuild a makeshift memorial to a black 18-year-old Ferguson resident who was killed three years ago by a white police officer.

Residents and community activists met Tuesday night on the Ferguson street where Michael Brown Jr. was shot to death by then-officer Darren Wilson on Aug. 9, 2014.

The shooting sparked months of protests and a U.S. Department of Justice investigation that found racial bias in Ferguson’s police and court system

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports the group set teddy bears, balloons and candles on the spot where Brown died. It is not far from a bronze plaque and dove installed in 2015 to replace the memorial.

Wilson wasn’t charged and later resigned from the police force.

A moment of silence for Mike Brown on Canfield Drive in Ferguson, where he was shot and killed by a police officer three years ago. pic.twitter.com/7dKHteisNq — Kevin Killeen (@KMOXKilleen) August 9, 2017

