Police chase from St. Charles County ends with crash near Moscow Mills

ST. LOUIS, MO — A car chase from that started near in Newtown has ended in a crash near Moscow Mills. Police have two men in custody.

We know that police were chasing suspects wanted for stealing a car from the Newtown area of St. Charles County. The pursuit went west on I-70 to Wentzville. That is when the chase took a turn onto highway 61.

The vehicle the suspect was driving crashed on 179 and Y. There was a small fire on the side of the road after the crash. Authorities were able to put out the fire after the chase ended. SkyFOX helicopter captured images of two men handcuffed two men at the scene. Traffic is backed up in the area.

The chase lasted at least an hour. It is not clear all of the places where the chase went. Officers from St. Ann were involved in the chase.