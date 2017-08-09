× Police fatally shoot Illinois carjacking suspect after chase

CHICAGO (AP) _ Authorities say a 17-year-old carjacking suspect has been fatally shot and a second suspect is in custody following a chase on a Chicago freeway.

Illinois State Police say the shooting happened Tuesday after police in the Chicago suburb of Dolton chased a vehicle that was stolen from nearby Hazel Crest. Police say the two suspects fled on foot after a crash and one was shot.

The wounded suspect was taken to a hospital and the Dolton Police Department says the teenage boy later died. Dolton police say he had displayed a gun before being shot. The other suspect, also identified as a 17-year-old boy, was eventually taken into custody after a search.

The shooting took place along a stretch of Interstate 94 called the Bishop Ford Expressway.