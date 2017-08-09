× Rallycat helps Cardinals with Grand Slam

ST. LOUIS – A kitten that ran onto the field at Busch Stadium Wednesday, may have helped Cardinals Catcher Yadier Molina hit a Grand Slam.

The kitten dashed onto the field as Molina was at bat in the 6th inning.

A stadium employee caught the kitten, and took it off the field.

Molina’s next swing after the cat was in custody? A Grand Slam against the Kansas City Royals lifting the Cardinals to an 8-5 lead.

Cardinals fans have already taken to Twitter, calling the kitten #Rallycat.