ST. LOUIS — Rocket Fizz and Bethesda Health Group are teaming up on August 9th to support awareness for Alzheimer`s disease. Ten percent of all sales will go to the 2017 walk to end Alzheimer's .

Alzheimer's Awareness Day

12:00Pm - 8:00Pm Today

Rocket Fizz

6372 Delmar Blvd.

University City

2017 Walk To End Alzheimer's

Saturday, September 16Th

Registration At 8:00Am

Ceremony At 9:30Am

Walk At 10:00Am

Scottrade Center

1401 Clark Ave.

Downtown St. Louis