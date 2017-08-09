Royals prank Cardinals after I-70 Series in Kansas City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS — The I-70 series between the Cardinals and Royals shifts to Busch Stadium Wednesday for the next two games. The Cardinals' bats came alive Tuesday night for the third game in a row. The Cardinals thumped the Royals for a second night in a row, beating KC 10 to3. It's their fourth straight win.

Yadier Molina, Jedd Gyorko and Randal Grichuk went deep, the Cardinals scored so much in the fifth inning that they broke the scoreboard, and St. Louis rolled to a 10-3 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday night.

Michael Wacha (9-4) allowed a three-run double to Cheslor Cuthbert but otherwise kept the Royals in check, surrendering six hits over six innings to win for the sixth time in seven decisions.

Molina homered off Jason Vargas (13-6) in the fourth and Grichuk and Gyorko connected to highlight the six-run fifth, when the crown-shaped video board at Kauffman Stadium suddenly went dark.

About half of it came back online in the seventh, when the Cardinals were tacking on runs.

Something funny happened on the way back to St. Louis. Dexter Fowler tweets, "Welp, Adam Wainwright and I just got on the wrong team bus."

Adam Wainwright tweets, "Yup, the Royals bus driver set us up! He got us... well done."

The teams are known for playing pranks on each other. Lets see what happens when they play in St. Louis.