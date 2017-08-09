Search for suspect continues in murder of 23-year-old mother

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST ST. LOUIS , Ill. - More than a dozen investigators with the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis are working to learn more about the murder of a 23-year-old East St. Louis woman.

Police found the victim, Alexis Winston, dead in her apartment just after 4 a.m. Tuesday at the John Robinson Homes public housing facility in the 1200 block of Market Street. Winston had been shot several times. Her one-year-old daughter was home at the time, but she was uninjured.

According to our news partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Winston was scheduled to appear in court Wednesday in a child support case for her daughter.

Neighbors said that the mother and daughter had just moved in to the complex a few months ago.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS. There's a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.