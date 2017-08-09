Tiki Sunday Aug. 13 at Taste Bar

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _Tiki Sunday is August 13 at the Taste Bar. Drew Lucido, Bar Manager at Taste and General Manager, Diana Benanti joined us in the FOX 2 kitchen with more.

Every year, the team at Gerard Craft`s Taste Bar hosts this big summer bash! The insanely talented bar team creates special sips and potent potations for the one-night only special menu. They are going bigger and better than the last with a collaboration with Salt + Smoke.

Those in attendance will see a lot of Hawaiian-inspired dishes at Tiki parties as well as almost 70s-inspired, fun finger foods. They’ll also feature dishes like salmon poke as well as housemade ‘spam’ Musubi, which is kind of like a big spam sushi, deviled eggs, crab rangoon dip and more.

Salt + Smoke will provide a pig roast and mac `n cheese.

Tiki Sunday at Taste Bar

August 13 from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m.

4584 Laclede St.

Saint Louis, Mo. 63108

To learn more visit: http://tastebarstl.com