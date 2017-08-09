× Vigil, services scheduled for slain officer

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) _Services for a slain Missouri police officer will begin with a candlelight vigil Wednesday evening.

The Clinton Missouri Police Department says the vigil for Clinton Police Officer Gary Michael starts at 8:30 p.m. at the Henry County Court House.

A visitation is scheduled for Friday from 6-9 p.m. at the Vansant-Mills Funeral Home in Clinton.

Michael’s funeral will be Saturday at 11 a.m. at the Benson Convention Center, with a public viewing two hours before the service.

The 37-year-old Michael was shot to death Sunday during a traffic stop in Clinton, about 75 miles (120 kilometers) southeast of Kansas City. A suspect, 39-year-old Ian McCarthy, was arrested Tuesday evening.