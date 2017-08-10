8 people escape Pacific, Mo. house fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PACIFIC, Mo. _Eight people escaped a house fire early Thursday morning in Pacific, Missouri. Around 2:40 a.m., firefighters got the call for a fire at a home on Highland off of W. Osage.

Crews arrived to find heavy fire in back of building, which then spread to the attic.

"The engine company pulled an attack line and verified that all victims or occupants were out of the home. We had an all clear on the house pretty quickly. They went to work on trying to extinguish the fire," said Chief Rick Friedmann.

There is extensive damage but no one was hurt.

The cause is under investigation.