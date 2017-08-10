Car clouters target vehicles in Forest Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - A dozen cars were broken into Wednesday evening in Forest Park, the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said.

According to a police spokesperson, the break-ins occurred between 7:45 p.m. and 10:45 p.m. Ten of the vehicles were parked along Confederate Drive near Cricket Drive during a performance of 'Newsies' at The Muny.

“My belongings and privacy has been violated,"said one victim. "I’ll be more cautious next time about where I park if I choose to drive down there, but next time I’ll probably use Uber."

Some victims posted about the crime online soon after they discovered their windows busted out and items taken from their cars. There were also two other vehicles hit nearby at the 5300 block of Grand Drive during that time period.

One victim said the crime left him and others changing how they plan to visit the park in the future.

“I walked over to my car after the show and someone said my car was broken into and I looked around and at least 11 other cars were broken into,” said one victim.

A Muny spokesman said the theatre was working with city police at the investigation continues.