Current kitchen trends in St. Louis real estate market

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _Kitchens are known as the heart of the home so it typically gets a lot of focus when people are shopping for a new home. From bold choices to top trends, there are a lot of new options out there for your dream home.
Jon Kelley, project manager at McBride Homes, talks about the current kitchen trends that we`re seeing right now in the St. Louis real estate market.
Most popular kitchen trends:
Open layouts/ floor plans
High desire for informal dining and comfortable cooking spaces
Bit of modern and overall traditional layouts
Light paint for walls, light cabinetry, darker floors to pair
Gray wall undertones are very popular, not just beige
New design styles:
Single level islands that allow light to stream through space
Counter height islands expand valuable prep space
Quartz and silestone countertops are becoming more popular than granite
Shimmery surface, and requires less upkeep than granite
What won`t go out of style any time soon?
Hardwood floors: have kept kitchens warm and cozy for years
White cabinets: Light/white cabinets is a climbing trend, 20% increase from 2 years ago
Kitchen islands: great for extra seating and workspace
Trends with kitchen accessories:
Satin nickel finishes and oil rubbed bronze still hottest finishes
Incorporate into hardware, faucets, lighting, etc
Touchless kitchen faucets
Stainless steel continues to reign supreme in the world of appliances
Slate is on the rise
Choices for upgrades:
Soft close drawers and organizers within cabinets to maximize space
Double ovens, great for entertaining
Tips for how people should obtain their dream kitchen on a budget:
Bigger isn`t always best
While large luxury kitchens are dreamy...
You can make a kitchen of any size desirable, especially to fit your family`s needs
Great choices in laminate countertops and vinyl flooring