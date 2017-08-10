Current kitchen trends in St. Louis real estate market

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _Kitchens are known as the heart of the home so it typically gets a lot of focus when people are shopping for a new home. From bold choices to top trends, there are a lot of new options out there for your dream home.

Jon Kelley, project manager at McBride Homes, talks about the current kitchen trends that we`re seeing right now in the St. Louis real estate market.

Most popular kitchen trends:

Open layouts/ floor plans

High desire for informal dining and comfortable cooking spaces

Bit of modern and overall traditional layouts

Light paint for walls, light cabinetry, darker floors to pair

Gray wall undertones are very popular, not just beige

New design styles:

Single level islands that allow light to stream through space

Counter height islands expand valuable prep space

Quartz and silestone countertops are becoming more popular than granite

Shimmery surface, and requires less upkeep than granite

What won`t go out of style any time soon?

Hardwood floors: have kept kitchens warm and cozy for years

White cabinets: Light/white cabinets is a climbing trend, 20% increase from 2 years ago

Kitchen islands: great for extra seating and workspace

Trends with kitchen accessories:

Satin nickel finishes and oil rubbed bronze still hottest finishes

Incorporate into hardware, faucets, lighting, etc

Touchless kitchen faucets

Stainless steel continues to reign supreme in the world of appliances

Slate is on the rise

Choices for upgrades:

Soft close drawers and organizers within cabinets to maximize space

Double ovens, great for entertaining

Tips for how people should obtain their dream kitchen on a budget:

Bigger isn`t always best

While large luxury kitchens are dreamy...

You can make a kitchen of any size desirable, especially to fit your family`s needs

Great choices in laminate countertops and vinyl flooring