Dave Murray’s weather disco..FRIDAY…AUGUST 11, 2017:

The weak cool front makes its way over STL today…should pass around midday…still humid with a few pockets of showers and storms…the focus shifting to the south going thru the afternoon. Once the front gets by winds will turn to the north and drier air will filter in for Friday night and weekend. Can’t rule out a stray storm over the weekend but tough to find. Still nice into next week…but there are some hints that the dome of Summer is ready to muscle back into the middle of the nation by the end of next week…stay tune.