JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO - A driver is feeling very fortunate after a close call on I-55 in Jefferson County. A drive-shaft broke off another vehicle and flew through his windshield.

The rock community fire protection district sent us these pictures. The drive shaft dropped out of the first vehicle and it was hit by another car. That collision sent the massive car part through the windshield of a third car. The driver's quick reflexes saved him.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch say the driver was able to duck as the drive shaft came at him. Fortunately, no one was hurt in the accident.