Endangered person advisory issued for missing St. Louis County woman

ST. LOUIS, MO — An endangered person advisory has been issued by St. Louis County police. Authorities are searching for Mildred Cummings, 64, of St. John. They say she is with her granddaughter, a runaway, and an unknown white male in his late teens or early 20’s.

Police says she was last seen at around 9pm Wednesday at a home on Frances Court. They may be traveling in a silver four door passenger car. Cummings has a condition requiring frequent and consistent medical intervention.

Do you have any information? Call 911 or the St Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.