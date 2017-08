Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS — Some kids are already back in class and others will join them shortly. Most parents are ready, but how well can your child see? Getting their vision checked is important, but not everyone can afford it.

That's where Crown Vision Center comes in. Matt Matthews is the CEO of Crown Vision Center and JJ Scarbrough with Kids Vision For Life STL are both here this morning to talk about their 3rd annuaL Summer Vision Fest.

Summer Vision Fest

9:00Am - 3:00Pm Friday

Crown Vision Center

10867 W. Florissant Ave.

Ferguson

Free Snacks Will Be Provided From 12:00Pm - 2:00Pm

More information: www.kidsvisionforlifestlouis.com