Rally Cat wrangler says he is not in danger of getting rabies

ST. LOUIS — It's been a roller coaster ride of a season for the Cardinals. Last night may prove to be the purr-fect turning point. Rally Cat is now the talk of the town.

The cat is out of the bag. Rally Cat is now a player in St. Louis pop culture. Since Rally Cat's appearance was followed by a Molina grand slam, the cat has become lost.

The kitten ran onto the field and brought the I-70 Series game to a long pause. Grounds crew member Lucas Hackmann was appointed to catch the cat. It didn't go smoothly for 20-year-old Lucas, he was bitten and scratched.

"It ended up clawing my hands and my finger," Hackmann said. "When I got off the field my hand was pretty bloody, but it wasn't too bad."

He carried Rally Cat From the field and dropped him off at Gate 3, where stadium workers tried to round him up.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch interviewed Korie Harris, the last person to see Rally Cat.

"So I lied to them and told them it was my cat and I was walking him home," said Korie Harris.

When she got to City Garden, Rally Cat jumped out of her arms and took off. Now everybody is searching for the cat.

"We would like to find the cat and make it a member of the team," said Cardinals' spokesman Ron Watermon. "Mike Matheny has asked for the cat.”

The Cardinals are hoping it works out for them and Rally Cat becomes a part of the club.

“Clearly the whole rally cat has brought together Cardinal Nation brought together our clubhouse the team is rallying and they’re going to scratch and claw their way back hopefully to another world championship,” Watermon said.

While Rally Cat has gained instant fame, so has Lucas Hackmann. He has been interviewed on radio and TV. He has even made an appearance on ESPN.

"It's always been a dream of mine to be on SportsCenter, maybe not the way I thought it would be on, but it worked out," Hackmann said.

Hackmann says the doctors at BJC told him he doesn't need to worry about the possibility of getting rabies.