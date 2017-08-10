× Rally cat has Schnucks offering 50% off cat food, treats and kitty litter

ST. LOUIS — Schnucks is offering 50 percent off cat food, cat treats and kitty litter through Sunday, Aug. 13. The deal is being offered because of Rally Cat’s surprise appearance at Busch Stadium Wednesday night.

Simply visit Schnupons.com or the Schnucks app to clip the Schnupon (available at 9 a.m. today) and redeem in store! Limit 1 redemption per customer.

The Cardinals have a friendly feline to thank for their rally against the Royals.

With the bases loaded and two outs in the sixth on Tuesday night, the game was delayed for a couple minutes when a small, feisty cat sprinted onto the field at Busch Stadium.

On the first pitch after play resumed, Yadier Molina hit a grand slam off Peter Moylan to give the Cardinals an 8-5 lead. The cat was instantly dubbed (hash)RallyCat on Twitter, and St. Louis went on to win.

The cat emerged from near the visitors’ dugout on the third-base side and blitzed into the outfield, the fur on its tail standing on end. Royals center fielder Lorenzo Cain stood, smiling, with a hand on his hip as the cat sprinted past him.

Lucas Hackmann, a member of the Cardinals’ grounds crew, ran out to grab the stray and flinched several times as the animal tried to bite or scratch him.