Science teachers discuss ways to educate students about eclipse

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Middle school science teachers in the St. Louis Public School District are playing the role of students. They are learning all they can about the Total Solar Eclipse so they can explain the incredible celestial spectacle to their young scholars. Teachers from schools throughout the district met at McKinley Middle School this week to study and do experiments so they can be prepared to explain the once in a lifetime event to their students without hesitation. There's no doubt it will be a lesson students will always remember.