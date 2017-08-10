Search on for suspect setting dumpster fires in Ballwin

BALLWIN, Mo. _Ballwin police are searching for a man who they say is setting fires to dumpsters in the area. Two of three dumpster fires happened at Westridge Elementary School on Crestland.

Police say the suspect is a white male between 25 and 35 years old. He`s tall and weighs over 250 pounds. They believe he`s driving a late model beige Chevrolet traverse SUV.

Investigators say the suspect was seen leaving the area of the school after the latest of the three fires. That latest one happened on August 4 about 11:30 p.m. The other two happened on July 29.

One fire occurred around 9 p.m. while the other, which was the first of the three total dumpster fires, happened about an hour earlier at the Burtonwood Manor Condos on Mimosa.

So far no one has been hurt.

You are asked to call Ballwin police if you have any information.