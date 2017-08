× Teen injured while trying to hop a train in Mascoutah

MASCOUTAH, Ill. – A teenager may lose some toes after he and two friends attempted to hop a train in Mascoutah late Thursday afternoon.

According to Captain Bruce Fleshren, St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department, the accident occurred near Hwy 161 and Harper Road / N. 6th Street.

Fleshren said the incident will be handled by the CSX Railroad Police.

No other information was made available.