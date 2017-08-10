Two safe after kayak overturns in Washington, Mo.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON, Mo. _A water rescue is underway in Washington, Missouri. Our Bommarito Automotive SkyFOX Helicopter is over the scene. According to a tweet from Roger Brand, the water rescue is part of a kayak race along the Missouri River that began in Kansas City Thursday.

It could be the result of a overturned canoe or kayak spotted past Washington Missouri, which was manned by a 50 to 60-year-old man.

Update:

The Missouri Highway Patrol says two people are safe. One person swam to shore and the second person was rescued.

There is no further information at this time.

