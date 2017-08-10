Where is Rally Cat? The Cardinals comment on the charismatic kitty

ST. LOUIS — The Cardinals look to complete the four game sweep of the Royals Thursday at Busch. The redbirds fell behind early Wednesday but “clawed” their way back.

They were trailing 5-4 in the sixth inning when play was stopped because a car wandered onto the field. A member of the grounds crew removed the kitty, but not before he got bitten and scratched.

The very next pitch, with bases loaded for Yadier Molina, and the rally cat comes through. A grand slam for Yadi, his 14th homer of the season.

A lot of people want to know what happened to that kitten. The St. Louis Cardinals have released this statement:

“As everyone observed during last night’s game, Lucas Hackmann, a member of our grounds crew, secured the stray cat in the outfield and exited the playing surface at the left field gate and walked up towards the main concourse at Gate 3. He then let the cat down outside of Gate 3 near the Stan Musial statue and went immediately to first aid to attend to his scratch and bite injuries.

At that point, as our ushers tried to contain the cat, a fan grabbed it and claimed it was hers. As she left the ballpark, our security team caught up with her and asked her some questions. She then abruptly left with the cat. We understand from media accounts that the woman intended to take it home and care for it, but lost track of it in City Garden.

We are hopeful someone will find the cat and contact us so we can properly care for it. Our grounds crew is working on developing a stray animal protocol to ensure the safety of both crew and animal should this happen again. In the meantime, the Cardinals are looking to scratch and claw their way back to the top of the division standings.”

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Korie Harris is the woman who lost track of the cat in City Garden. She found the by the Stan Musial statue, and scooped it up. She says the feline jumped out of her arms into some tall grass somewhere in Citygarden on Market Street.

Harris posted this update to Facebook, “So… TRUE STORY.. as soon as I saw this cat run across the field I knew I needed to know where/what was going to happen to this kitten– I sprinted past numerous ushers asking do u know where they are putting this cat?.. They all said ” probably gonna throw him out on the street “! And they did.. set him right on the street outside home plate– so I told th he was my cat and I would take him home… I NAMED HIM YADI… LITERALLY NOT KNOWING THAT YADI HIT A GRAND SLAM… after many photo ops everyone wanted with this cat ( later understanding that he was a good luck cat) we headed home— he’s a tiny kitten- soooo hungry– I got basically “shook down” by 2 Cardinals employees– gave them all my information -and headed home with my new cat-we got to City Garden– (he got spooked and jumped into a large bush … i have food out at City Garden, I’m hoping he is okay and am headed back to see if he is ok– don’t believe anything that he is at the Humane Society–he is not–“

**HSMO does NOT have #RallyCat from last night's game but we DO have tons of other wonderful kitties needing homes! https://t.co/GnMLiiUQJw — Humane Society of MO (@hsmo) August 10, 2017

Move over rally squirrel, the rally cat leads the Cardinals to their 5th straight win. The Cardinals are now tied with Milwaukee for second place in the division, a game and a half behind the Cubs.

As you can imagine, the Twitter-verse went wild with rally cat fever. The cardinals tweeted a photo of groundskeeper Lucas Hackmann of O’Fallon, Illinois. It showed him with his finger in a bandage. The caption reads, “he’s okay.”

The Cardinals also tweeted a picture of Yadi with a couple of different cats and the message, “A match too purr-fect for words.”