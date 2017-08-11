3 children killed in rollover accident near Stan Musial Veterans Memorial Bridge

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _Three children were killed following a rollover crash just north of downtown St. Louis Thursday night (Aug. 10). Two other people were injured.

According to Missouri Highway Patrol, the 1999 Ford Explorer was traveling eastbound on Interstate 70 when the driver, a 23-year-old man, lost control of the vehicle on Cass Avenue at North Tucker Boulevard, as he was exiting the Stan Musial Veterans Memorial Bridge.

The driver had five children in the SUV. Five of the six occupants were ejected during the wreck.

The driver was conscious when emergency responders first got on the scene. He told police they were on their way back from football practice.

After losing control of the vehicle, officials said the driver over corrected causing the SUV to roll multiple times.

Danzel Cosey, 11, died at the scene. Lamont Davis, 10, and Eric Williams, 3, later died at the hospital.

Another 11-year-old boy is in the hospital in serious condition. The driver suffered moderate injuries.

A fifth child was not taken to the hospital.

Missouri Highway Patrol reports none of the deceased were wearing a seatbelt.