The day after a stray cat helped propel the Cardinals to their fifth straight win, teammates reacted to their new furry hero. Players were praising the small cat as well as their catcher, Yadier Molina, who hit the game winning grand slam home run on Wednesday night to beat the Royals for a third straight day.

Several players hope the little cat can be found and be their mascot for the remainder of the season.