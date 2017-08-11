Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS — Visitors of The Magic House are invited to watch street artists from Chalk Riot create an amazing masterpiece on concrete on the Museum`s Waterfall Patio. The artists will share their tips and techniques on chalk drawing and inspire Museum visitors to sketch their own masterpieces in chalk.

Chalk Riot creates custom pavement art and blackboard murals for special events, marketing campaigns and interiors. · This drop-in workshop is free with Museum admission and no reservations are required.

Chalk Art at The Magic House

August 12 & 13

Sat.: 9:30 AM-5 PM;

Sunday: 11 AM to 5 PM

www.magichouse.org

314-822-8900